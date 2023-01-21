Why are the Panchamshali Lingayats protesting in Karnataka and what do they want

Protest in Haldwani to save the illegal encroachment could be the new Shaheen Bagh 2.0

WFI President Brij Bhushan steps aside for now; Oversight Committee to probe wrestler’s allegations

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 21: The aggrieved grapplers called off their protest late on Friday night after getting assurances from the government that their grievances would be addressed, the first step of which was the stepping aside of under-fire Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, decided to end their protest after a breakthrough was achieved during a marathon second round of talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

In a late-night deal struck between the sports ministry and the protesting wrestlers, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Saturday announced the formation of an 'Oversight committee' to probe into the allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

"An Oversight Committee will be set up by the Ministry for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), and it will enquire into the allegations made by prominent sportspersons of Sexual Misconduct, Financial Irregularities and Administrative lapses," an official statement from the Sports ministry read.

It further said that the committee will also undertake the day-to-day administration of the WFI and revisit the issues raised by players.

"The Oversight Committee will complete the enquiry in four weeks and till then, WFI President will step aside from the day-to-day functioning and he has assured to cooperate in the investigation," it read further.

The Oversight Committee will complete the enquiry in 4 weeks and till then, WFI President will step aside from the day- to- day functioning and he has assured to cooperate in the investigation.

Making the announcement, Thakur said the committee will submit its report in one month's time. "It has been decided that an oversight committee will be formed, names for which will be announced tomorrow. The committee will complete its investigation within four weeks. It will thoroughly probe all the allegations be it financial or sexual harassment that have been levelled against WFI and its chief," Thakur said after the meeting that lasted close to five hours. "Till the investigation is over, he (Singh) will step aside and co-operate with the investigation and the oversight committee will run the day-to-day affairs of WFI," Thakur added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 8:24 [IST]