West turns a blind eye in the name of freedom of speech as Khalistanis continue targeting Hindus

The pro-Khalistan elements are trying to recreate the days of Jarnail Bhindranwale where Hindus in Punjab and other parts of the world were targeted, singled out and killed. This had forced the Hindus in Punjab to flee and take refuge in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 31: In the past couple of weeks, there have been a number of incidents involving the pro-Khalistan elements, in which Hindus and their Temples have come under attack.

A brawl broke out on Monday over the Khalistan referendum at Australia in which two people were injured and many Sikh men were detained. Prior to this the Khalistan elements have vandalised three Hindu Temples in Australia in a clear anti-Hindu and anti-India message.

The Khalistan forces led by the proscribed terror group Sikhs for Justice (SJF) headed by terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun have upped the ante both in Australia as well as Canada. The focus of the attacks by this group has been the Hindus. The Indian Embassy in Canada has raised serious concerns over the defacing of The Hindu Gauri Shankar Temple in Brampton, Greater Toronto. The Embassy in Australia too raised similar concerns over the stepped up attacks on the Hindu Temples by these so-called pro-Khalistan elements.

Khalistan menace is spiralling out of control and Hindus remain their prime target

An official OneIndia spoke with said that this issue has been repeatedly and forcefully been raised on multiple occasions with Canada, US and the UK. However they tend to justify these incidents in the name of freedom of speech. The agencies have reported to the highest authorities that despite repeated signals by India the governments abroad have not acted even a bit.

The role of the Pakistan deep state is also making matters worse. Their leaders in these countries continue to promote Khalistan activism with the sole intent of trying to defame India by portraying the country as anti-minority.

With the Pakistan deep-state also comes another problem of a biassed western media. The BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was broadcast in such a manner that it aims at building a political narrative ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections. The narrative being built up is that the Modi government is anti-minority.

Attack Hindus, attack India:

While the problem in the West is one part of the problem, the other issue that has raised alarms in India are the ones that are emanating out of Punjab.

Amritpal Singh the self-styled Khalistan leader who emulates Jarnail Bhindranwale told reporters on January 29 that anyone who supports Delhi, whether they are Hindus, Muslim, Sikhs or Christians are their enemy.

Posters of so-called Khalistan Referendum with Indira Gandhi’s image crops up in Australia

While calling for the release, of Sikhs lodged in Indian jails, Singh threatened to course of their action in a clear signal that they would not hesitate in resorting to violence.

Singh along with his large number of followers has been demanding for a separate Punjab nation.

An Intelligence Bureau official this correspondent spoke with said that the plot has been hatched by the ISI along with the many Khalistan terrorists who are lodged in Pakistan. They have activated their cells in the foreign countries as well as in Punjab. The plot is to attack the Hindu Temples and create a sense of panic. It is text book what they did in the 80s and 90s when under the instructions of Bhindranwale Hindus were singled out and killed in large numbers. Many Hindus from Punjab fled and took shelter in Delhi.

Over the past couple of years, these pro-Khalistan elements have targeted Hindus in Punjab under the instruction of Khalistan Liberation Force Chief Lakhbir Singh Rode who is based out of Pakistan. It was found during the investigation that the foreign leadership of the Khalistan Liberation Force had recruited, financed and armed a local gangster who goes by the name Sikhmeet Pal to execute the killings of Hindus.

