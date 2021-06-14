West Bengal Unlock Guidelines: What is open, What is not; Check details

Rainfall likely in West Bengal owing to low pressure area over Bay of Bengal; fishermen issued warning

Kolkata, June 14: The West Bengal government on Monday extended the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state till July 1. However, some relaxations were allowed.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Covid positivity rate, which had climbed to 32 per cent during the elections, is now around 5 per cent. She added that nearly 2 crore people have been vaccinated in the state.

West Bengal govt extends COVID lockdown till July 1: Check details here

Has the lockdown been extended in West Bengal?

Yes. The West Bengal government today extended the lockdown in the state by two weeks, till July 1

Will shops, malls allowed to work?

Shops in the shopping mall and complexes allowed to open between 11 am and 6 pm with a 50 per cent workforce.

Will Restaurants and bars be open?

Restaurants with bars have been permitted to open between 12 noon and 8 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Will government, private offices be open?

As per the new order, government offices in West Bengal have been allowed to operate with 25 per cent manpower, while private and corporate offices can remain open from 10 am to 4 pm with 25 per cent strength.

Will parks be open?

Parks can open from 6:00 am to 9:00 am for morning walks. However, only those who have taken COVID-19 vaccin will be allowed entry inside the parks.

Will sports activities be allowed?

Sports activities can also resume without spectators.

Will private vehicles be allowed?

Movement of private vehicles to remain suspended excluding for emergency.

Will schools and colleges be open?

All education institutes and waterways will remain closed.

Will e-commerce operations be allowed?

Yes, E-commerce companies shall be allowed to operate adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management.

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 18:05 [IST]