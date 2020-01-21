  • search
    West Bengal to pass anti-CAA resolution on Jan 27

    Kolkata, Jan 21: The West Bengal government is expected to pass a resolution in the state Assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state assembly at 2 pm on 27th January. This resolution will be brought in a special assembly session.

    The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, who is strongly opposing the amended citizenship law, also urged other states to pass such a resolution. The CPI(M) government in Kerala and the Congress government in Punjab have already passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the contentious CAA.

    Meanwhile, the Congress government in Rajasthan has reportedly decided to move a resolution in the state Assembly against CAA in the Budget session beginning from January 24.

    Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is also planning to bring out such a resolution in the state assembly, news agency ANI has reported.

    Besides Rajasthan and Maharashtra, states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh may also consider bringing in a resolution in the legislative assemblies against the enforcement of the CAA, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has reportedly said.

