Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi on flood situation, seeks intervention for upgrading dams in West Bengal

West Bengal to celebrate 'Khela Hobe Divas' today: What is the significance of this day?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Aug 16: West Bengal will celebrate "Khela Divas" on August 16 in memory of the football lovers who were killed during a match in Kolkata around 40 years ago and those distorting its significance do not understand the value of sports.

While addressing the TMC annual Martyrs Day rally on July 21, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government would observe "Khela Divas" on August 16 every year.

Footballs made by the handicraft department of the state government will be handed over to various sports clubs poor children on the occasion.

'Khela Divas', which will be marked by the distribution of footballs to needy children," she said.

Entire country to witness 'khela' in near future: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

"Khela Hobe (will play)", she declared, renewing the battle cry she made during the state assembly elections, adding the fight will continue till BJP is ousted from power at the centre.

Earlier on Friday, BJP had organised football tournaments across the state, including one in the city, as it sought to counter the ruling TMC. BJP, which objected to the TMC dispensation's plan, stating that the Muslim League had proclaimed Direct Action Day on this date in 1946, sparking large-scale violence and bloodshed.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 8:53 [IST]