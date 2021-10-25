West Bengal schools, colleges to reopen from 15 Nov, announces CM Mamata Banerjee

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Oct 25: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said schools and colleges would reopen from November 15, and directed the chief secretary to take necessary measures to facilitate the process.

Banerjee, after attending an administrative review meeting at Uttar Kanya in Siliguri, asked Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to ensure proper cleaning and sanitisation of educational institutions before they reopen.

Schools and colleges in the state have been closed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 15:27 [IST]