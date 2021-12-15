Omicron probably in most countries, spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO

West Bengal reports its first Omicron case as 7-year-old boy tests positive for coronavirus variant

Kolkata, Dec 15: West Bengal on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case as a seven-year-old boy from Murshidabad district tested positive for the coronavirus variant, a senior official of the health department said.

The boy, the official said, recently returned to Bengal from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad, the official said. He is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Murshidabad district.

Earlier in the day, two foreign nationals in Telangana's Hyderabad also tested positive for the Omicron variant, a state health official said. The first person has been identified as a 24-year-old Kenyan national who landed on December 12 while the other is a 23-year-old man from Somalia, Telangana's director of public health, G Srinivasa Rao informed.