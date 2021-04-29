West Bengal elections: 35 constituencies to go to polls in final phase, fate of 283 candidates to be sealed

All you need to know about Exit Poll Result 2021 for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

West Bengal polls: bomb hurled in North Kolkata

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Apr 29: As polling got underway for the 8th and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections 2021, a bomb was hurled near the Mahajati Sadan Auditorium in North Kolkata today.

The Election Commission has sought details of the incident. Over 86 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 284 candidates today as 34 assembly constituencies, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home turf Bhabanipur, go to polls in the seventh phase, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling on April 10, an Election Commission official said.

The poll panel has deployed at least 796 companies of central forces in the seventh phase to ensure free and fair voting, he said.

Measures are in place to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the voting process, the official said.

Voting is being held at 12,068 polling stations spread over nine assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts, six each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda and four in Kolkata, the official said.