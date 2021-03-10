West Bengal polls 2021: BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for first phase

India

Kolkata, Mar 10: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the partys campaign in both West Bengal and Assam.

BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, NS Tomar & Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, & Manipur CM N Biren Singh are among party's star campaigners list.

Mamata's former deputy Suvendu Adhikary is also on the list along with Amit Malviya, Babul Supriyo and Narottam Mishra.

Actors Mithun Chakraboraty and Payal Sarkar, are also going to campaign against Mamata Banerjee.

For West Bengal elections, PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Amit Malviya, actor-turned-politicians Mithun Chakraborty and Payal Sarkar are among the star campaigners of the party pic.twitter.com/Qojmqr7EFi — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

The list was announced three days after PM Modi's grand rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata where actor Chakraborty was also inducted into the party. The Bollywood actor's joining has sparked speculations that he might become the BJP's chief ministerial face in the assembly polls.

The voting for first phase will take place on 27th March and results will be declared on 2nd May.