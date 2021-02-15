West Bengal polls 2021: Amit Shah to visit Kolkata this week, PM Modi to address rally in Hooghly on Feb 22

Do not fall prey to BJP's promise of citizenship, Matuas told

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 15: Ahead of West Bengal assembly elections 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the State to address a rally in Hooghly on February 22. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate BJP's "Parivartan Yatra" in Kolkata on February 18.

PM Modi might also take part in a few development programmes and events during his visit to the state. He is also expected to attend the convocation programme of Visva Bharti University as the Vice-Chancellor.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah will flag-off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Kakdwip of Kolkata zone.

The saffron party is organising 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal in five phases. The yatra was flagged-off by BJP president JP Nadda on February 6 from Nabadwip in Nadia district. The yatra will cover all the 294 constituencies in the state.

Last week, the union minister had flagged-off the fourth phase of 'Parivartan Yatra' from Cooch Behar and take part in various party programmes. BJP president JP Nadda will also visit West Bengal on February 25.