West Bengal Panchayat Election matter: Calcutta HC extends filing of nomination

The Calcutta High Court on Friday sets aside its earlier order and directs State Election Commission to issue fresh extension for for filing nomination for panchayat polls in West Bengal and directed it to allow nominations by issuing a fresh notification.

The high court had earlier stayed the panchayat poll process after Opposition parties, including BJP alleged foul play.

Panchayat polls in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in three phases from May 1 to May 5, and the counting of votes is slated for May 8.

The nomination process for the polls ended on April 9, but the SEC extended it by a day the same evening, following a Supreme Court order.

The apex court had asked the SEC to allay apprehensions of the petitioner or any intending candidate, and in line of that the Commission had extended the nomination process by a day. The notification was, however, withdrawn by the SEC on the morning of April 10.

