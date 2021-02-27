West Bengal opinion polls give TMC the clear edge, BJP not far behind

India Today TV survey: 55 % respondents in UP want Modi as next PM

New Delhi, Feb 27: ABP News and C-voter Opinion Poll have predicted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to get tough competition with the BJP as saffron party's aggressive campaigning in West Bengal might give it significant inroads in the state.

As per the survey conducted by ABP News and C-voter, TMC will return to power in the West Bengal and is likely to bag somewhere between 148 to 164 seats, which is barely over the half-way mark, in the 294-member legislative assembly.

The survey projects the BJP will notch up its tally from single digit 3 seats in the 2016 election, to a double or triple digit in the 2021 election.

According to the data, TMC will get a close competition with BJP which is expected to increase its tally in state assembly by winning somewhere close to 92-108 seats. The Left Front-Congress combine is projected to be at the third spot with just 35 seats.

Interestingly, the survey projects there isn't a gulf of difference in votes percentage of the TMC and BJP.

Vote share:

TMC: 43 per cent,

BJP: 38 per cent

Congress - Left parties alliance: 13 per cent

Others: 6 per cent.

The survey also observed a significant gap between the numbers of actual voting intention and the perception of winnability in West Bengal.

The 294 assembly seats in West Bengal, where the ruling Trinamool Congress is looking to retain power amid a strong challenge from the BJP, will go to the polls in eight phases and the votes will be counted on May 2.