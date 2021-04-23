PM Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise as 6th phase of Bengal polls begins

West Bengal makes RT-PCR tests must for passengers from Delhi, 4 other states

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Apr 23: The West Bengal govt has informed Aviation Ministry to make RT-PCR tests mandatory for passengers travelling to West Bengal from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh in view of the current situation in the state.

''Air passengers travelling from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh to #WestBengal from April 26 onwards, will have to present negative COVID reports, no older than 72 hours,'' West Bengal government informs Ministry of Civil Aviation.

"To recall, such prior RT-PCR tests and COVID negative reports are already mandatory for flight passengers to West Bengal coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telengana," the government further said.

The decision comes amid sharp increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in these states.