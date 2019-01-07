  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    West Bengal: IAS officer thrashes man in police station for lewd FB comments on wife

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 7: District Magistrate of Alipurdua caught on camera thrashing a youth in a police station for allegedly sending lewd messages to his wife on Facebook. The youth was later arrested.

    District Magistrate of Alipurdua caught on camera thrashing a youth. Courtesy: ANI news
    District Magistrate of Alipurdua caught on camera thrashing a youth. Courtesy: ANI news

    In the video showing North Bengal's Alipurduar DM Nikhil Nirmal and his wife are purportedly seen repeatedly slapping and kicking the man at Falakata police station on Saturday night. The video has gone viral. Nirmal is heard saying in the video, "I will not let you do anything against me in my district. I will enter your house and kill you." According to reports, the husband and wife duo took turns to beat the youth.

    It is said that the incident occurred at the police station without the District Magistrate or his wife filing an official complaint even as they took turns to beat him up.

    Read more about:

    west bengal facebook

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue