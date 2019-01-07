West Bengal: IAS officer thrashes man in police station for lewd FB comments on wife

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Kolkata, Jan 7: District Magistrate of Alipurdua caught on camera thrashing a youth in a police station for allegedly sending lewd messages to his wife on Facebook. The youth was later arrested.

In the video showing North Bengal's Alipurduar DM Nikhil Nirmal and his wife are purportedly seen repeatedly slapping and kicking the man at Falakata police station on Saturday night. The video has gone viral. Nirmal is heard saying in the video, "I will not let you do anything against me in my district. I will enter your house and kill you." According to reports, the husband and wife duo took turns to beat the youth.

It is said that the incident occurred at the police station without the District Magistrate or his wife filing an official complaint even as they took turns to beat him up.

See how Bengal IAS officer, Nikhil Nirmal, district magistrate of Alipurduar district take law in his own hands. He & his wife beat up a youth for making lewd comments on his wife’s Facebook profile. Incident unfolds inside the police station & infront IC of Police @dna @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/iRCO7SnRa6 — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_zeenews) January 6, 2019