West Bengal Group D Result 2017 has been declared, check interview date here

The West Bengal Group D Result 2017 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The OMR sheets of the candidates, who appeared in the West Bengal Group D written examination have been scanned and evaluated electronically, said a statement from the organisors. Approximately, three times the total number of 6000 Group D vacancies will be intimated for the interviews. The candidates who are selected after the West Bengal Group D written exam, on the basis of the provisional Merit list will be called for Interview in a phased manner.

The West Bengal group D interviews are proposed to start from October 16, 2017, said a statement.

The recruitment of group D employees is being organised in West Bengal after a long interval. The last Group D recruitment was done during the erstwhile Left Front regime.

How to check West Bengal Group D Result 2017:

Go to www.wbgdrb.in

Click on the results tab

Click on the link "Result of Gr. D Examination 2017" from that page

Enter nine-digit application number and date of birth on the next page

Submit the details and check your results

Take a printout

OneIndia News