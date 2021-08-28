YouTube
    West Bengal govt extends Covid restrictions till September 15

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Aug 28: The West Bengal government has decided to extend Covid-19 restrictions in the state till September 15 with some additional relaxations. The existing restrictions were scheduled to end on 31 August.

    Coaching centers are set to reopen in the state with 50% capacity. Theatres, auditorium centres, according to the latest guidelines can be open with 50% capacity as well. The state government also said that the night curfew will remain in place between 11 PM and 5 AM.

    All outdoor activities, including the movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am, except for health services, law and order, essential commodities.

    Further, wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 21:40 [IST]
    X