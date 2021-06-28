YouTube
    West Bengal govt extends COVID restrictions till July 15: Here's what allowed, what is not

    Kolkata, June 28: The West Bengal government on Monday (June 28) extended the COVID-19 restrictions till July 15 with a few relaxations. The new relaxations will come into effect from July 1 to 7.

    Addressing a press conference, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that coronavirus restrictions will continue to remain into effect till July 15, however, her government has decided to give more relaxations.

    Salons, beauty parlours will be allowed to open from 11 am to 6 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity provided staff has been vaccinated.

    Gyms to be allowed with 50 per cent capacity. The gyms will be allowed to operate from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 8:00 pm.

    Private and corporates offices allowed to operate from 10 am to 4 pm with 50 per cent working capacity, the West Bengal CM announced.

    According to the new order, all bazaars and markets allowed to open from 6:00 am to 12 noon. Other shops will stay open from 11:00 to 8:00 pm.

    Banks allowed to operate between 10 am to 2 pm.

    Public buses to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

    Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 17:33 [IST]
