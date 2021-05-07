Travelling to West Bengal by train? Now, Negative RT-PCR report must for travellers

West Bengal government moves Supreme Court demanding free COVID-19 vaccine for all

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 07: In a recent development, West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court demanding free COVID-19 vaccination for all as part of the universal vaccine drive. According to reports, the matter is expected to be heard on May 10.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been demanding free-of-cost vaccination against coronavirus for all.

Hours after taking oath, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocating her long-standing demand of free-of-cost vaccination.

International COVID-19 aid: Maharashtra Congress hits out at Centre

"At the very outset, I would again like to emphasise on free vaccination for all. You may kindly recall my letter dated February 24, 2021, wherein I had requested you to permit the government of West Bengal to allow procurement of vaccine from the designated points for providing vaccination to the people of the state free of cost. This has not been addressed," she said in her letter.

Mehbooba Mufti appeals to PM Modi to release all political detainees as COVID-19 threat persists

She further said that currently vaccine availability is too inadequate to provide it to the eligible beneficiaries and said that the government of India's direction to extend vaccination to the 18 plus category is unrealistic to achieve.

The Chief Minister had called for free vaccine for all in the country during her election campaign.