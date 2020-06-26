  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal fixes COVID-19 test charges in private hospitals at Rs 2,250

    By
    |

    Kolkata, June 26: The West Bengal government on Friday capped the price of coronavirus treatment in private hospitals in the state and restricted the cost of testing to Rs 2,250. It also said that the cost of PPE kits should not exceed Rs 1,000 each day.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    The COVID-19 toll in the state crossed 600 on Thursday, rising to 606 with the deaths of 15 people, and the case count increased by 475 to 15,648, while the total number of discharged patients crossed the 10,000 mark.

    Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, and Howrah, which form the epicentre of the disease in the state, reported the bulk of the latest deaths and infections, with nine deaths and 322 new cases. South 24 Parganas and Darjeeling recorded two deaths each, while one patient each died in Uttar Dinajpur, and Paschim Medinipur.

    The fatality rate in the state has consistently declined since June 11, when it was 4.52%.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 16:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue