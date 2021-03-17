West Bengal elections 2021: TMC likely to release poll manifesto today

Days after 'leg injury', Mamata participates in TMC's march on wheelchair

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Mar 17: The Chairperson of All India Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee will be addressing the media from her Kalighat Office on Wednesday for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

As per reports, TMC is likely to announce its poll manifesto today.

The TMC had announced it will release its manifesto on March 9 but later decided to postpone it to March 11 due to the Kolkata fire incident which claimed nine lives.

The ruling party had not released its manifesto on Thursday, following the alleged attack on Banerjee during a campaign in Purba Medinipur''s Nandigram on March 10.

The TMC supremo had released the party''s list of 291 candidates on March 5.

West Bengal will be voting in eight phases, beginning March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.