    West Bengal elections 2021: TMC candidate allegedly attacked during campaign in Cooch Behar

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 09: In a recent development, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Girindra Nath Barman has been allegedly attacked while campaigning for the assembly elections in the Cooch Behar district of North Bengal.

    TMC

    According to reports, the TMC candidate from Mathabhanga was allegedly attacked by the BJP workers while he was returning from the election campaign on Thursday. "BJP goons vandalised his car and attacked him. He has sustained head injuries. We demand action," said a TMC worker.

    The TMC has alleged that its candidate was attacked by the "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons" and sought the Election Commission of India's intervention into the matter. Late last night, the Trinamool Congress put out a tweet sharing pictures of Burman who was injured in the attack, reports Times Now Sreyashi.

    "Nervous over rapidly losing support among the Rajbangshi community today led @BJP4Bengal goons to mount a cowardly attack on Mathabhanga TMC candidate Girindra Nath Burman. A widely respected figure among Rajbangshis, he was targeted in Ghoksadanga GP. PM & HM must apologise (sic)!"

    Earlier, the BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh had alleged that TMC workers attacked his car with bombs and bricks in Cooch Behar, a charge denied by the ruling party.

    Ghosh had said that the car's window glasses including the one on his side were smashed in the attack which took place at Sitalkuchi after a public meeting of his party.

    Story first published: Friday, April 9, 2021, 8:41 [IST]
