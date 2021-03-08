West Bengal elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi, says 'One day country will be named after PM Modi

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Mar 08: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inclusion of his picture in COVID-19 vaccination certificates saying that the "day wasn't far when the country will be named after him".

"The prime minister has named a stadium after him. He has put his photographs on COVID-19 vaccination certificates. A day will come when the country will be named after him," Banerjee said while addressing a rally on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The West Bengal Chief Minister further attacked PM Modi accusing him of "spreading lies and canards" against the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. She said voters, this time, would witness the 'Didi versus BJP' fight in all 294 constituencies of the poll-bound state.

"They (BJP leaders) will come to Bengal only during elections and spread canards and lies. He is lecturing us on women's safety. What is the situation of women in BJP-ruled states? What is the situation in Modi's favourite Gujarat?" the Bengal chief minister said.

The TMC and BJP are at loggerheads ahead of Assembly polls in West Bengal. Last month, the chief minister warned the centre of launching a bigger protest if the latter does not reduce the prices of fuel.

Elections in Bengal will be held in eight phases on March 27, April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29, making it the longest ever polls in the state. The votes will be counted on May 2.