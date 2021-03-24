West Bengal elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee should wear bermudas to show her plastered leg, says Dilip Ghosh

BJP will win more than 200 seats in West Bengal, improve tally in Assam: Home Minister Amit Shah

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Mar 24: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh once again stoked a fresh controversy by saying that Trinamool Congress (BJP) chief and State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should wear bermudas in order to display her plastered leg.

Notably, Banerjee has been campaigning for the upcoming West Bengal elections on a wheelchair ever since she was injured during a poll campaign in Nandigram on March 10, 2021.

Ahead of Assembly elections 2021, Twitter announces measures to protect India from manipulation

Earlier, while addressing a public rally in Purulia district, the Bengal BJP chief said why doesn't the chief minister wear a pair of bermuda instead of draping a saree to showcase her injured leg to the electorate.

"The CM wants to show her plastered leg to everyone. Why doesn't she just wear a pair of Bermudas, instead of draping a saree?... I have never seen anyone drape a saree like that," Ghosh said.