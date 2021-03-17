West Bengal elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto

West Bengal elections 2021: 'TMC government playing with emotions of Hindus,' says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Kolkata, Mar 17: TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday released her party's poll manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections. Among some prominent promises, Mamata Banerjee said that the manifesto was meant for 'all religions'.

From doorstep delivery of ration, Ma, Mati, Manush to financial assistance to poor and widows are some of the other focus areas of the document.

"This is not a political manifesto, it is a development-oriented manifesto. This a manifesto of the people, for the people, and by the people," Banerjee said while releasing the manifesto. Elaborating upon the achievements of her government, Banerjee said that when the TMC came to power, the state revenue was about Rs 25,000 crores. "It is now over Rs 75,000 crores," she said.

Some of the important announcements made by Banerjee in the manifesto include:

a. Increase in annual financial aid to farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000

b. Credit card of Rs 10 lakh for students for pursuing higher studies; only 4 per cent interest will be charged

c. Ensure minimum annual income of Rs 6,000 and Rs 12,000 for general category and backward community people respectively in Bengal

d. Doorstep delivery of ration

e Financial assistance to poor and widows

f. Special task force to examine and propose OBC status to all communities that are not recognised

Addresing the media, Mamata Banerjee said, "Our work has caught the attention of the world. For Kanyashree, we were awarded the first position by UNESCO."

It can be seen that the release date of the manifesto was postponed after Banerjee was injured in an alleged attack in Nandigram last week.

Elections for the 294-seater West Bengal Assembly will take place in eight phases starting March 27. The final date of voting is April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.