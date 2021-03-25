WB elections 2021: PM Modi lauds BJP candidate who works as house help, says she is example in politics

West Bengal elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP interfering in functioning of Election Commission

Danton, Mar 25: TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday charged the BJP with interfering in the functioning of Election Commission. The chief minister expressed strong reservations over the large-scale transfer of senior government officials by the EC in last few days.

"The way BJP is interfering in the functioning of EC, it appears to be a BJP commission," Banerjee said at a public meeting at Danton. She said she learnt of the transfers while riding a helicopter from Sagar island to Danton.

"I am telling you (EC) transfer all (officials). That will not prevent our victory Because people are with us, " she said. The chief minister said while she has "great respect for EC," she would like to question the poll panel "why police forces are under the control of Centre during Lok Sabha and assembly polls. Why not under EC ?"

Alleging the EC is taking a step motherly attitude to her government, the firebrand TMC supremo dared the commission to "showcause" her. "You can send 10 letters to me. I am not bothered." Asking why "every instruction of BJP has to be obeyed," Banerjee wanted to know why the EC immediately complies when BJP seeks an officials' removal. She said the EC was "not doing the right thing."

"We are a regional party. There are many other regional parties. If you think the regional parties like us will be finished in this fashion, you are mistaken," she said. "BJP has lost the match and hence has resorted to the game of changing officers. Officers don't vote, people vote," she reasoned.

Banerjee also asked people to be "on guard against those being brought in from neighbouring Odisha to loot votes." The chief minister has been alleging for some days that her rivals have been bringing in outsiders to manipulate the elections.

"We have specific information about people being brought from Odisha to influence voting in favour of a party which offers cash to cast votes, she alleged.