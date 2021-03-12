West Bengal elections 2021: JMM to support Mamata Banerjee's TMC in upcoming polls

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 12: In a recent development, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will support West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Making the announcement, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said his party will not contest the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal but will support the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to defeat the BJP.

Earlier, the TMC supremo had asked JMM leader Shibu Soren to stand with her in defeating "communal forces" and requested Hemant Soren to campaign for her in the elections.

After Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and the Sharad Pawar's NCP, the JMM is another party to ditch the Congress and back the TMC in West Bengal.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

West Bengal elections 2021: CM Mamata Banerjee discharged from SSKM Hospital

Mamata Banerjee, who was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after suffering injuries in Nandigram, was discharged today.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has responded well to the treatment. The six-member board has re-examined her health condition. We have opened the plaster cast. Fresh plaster has been applied. She has been discharged with appropriate instructions, after her repeated requests. She has been advised to revisit after seven days," the medical board of the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata told reporters.