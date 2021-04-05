PM Modi vs Mamata in Varanasi in 2024? Here's what Prime Minister has to say

West Bengal elections 2021: Jaya Bachchan to campaign against Babul Supriyo for TMC candidates

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Apr 05: In a recent development, actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan is all set to campaign for TMC candidates in the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections 2021. According to reports, Jaya Bachchan is expected to campaign for TMC candidate from Tollygunge Arup Biswas against the BJP candidate Babul Supriyo.

It is reporytedly said that the Samajwadi Party MP is slated to visit the poll-bound state from April 5-8 and campaign for the TMC candidates. The move comes just days after TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to opposition party leaders to campaign against the BJP in the Assembly polls.

West Bengal registers over 86 per cent polling in phase-2 of assembly elections

Mamata Banerjee called "for a united and effective struggle against the BJP's attacks on democracy and Constitution" and suggested that a meeting should be held after the assembly polls to "deliberate the issues and chart out a plan of action". She had also sent the letter to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, DMK leader MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are other leaders, Mamata Banerjee had reached out to with the appeal.

Polling for the first two phases amid COVID-19 was held on March 27 and April 1. The next phase is slated to take place on Tuesday, April 6. The results for the state will be declared on May 2 along with other states and Puducherry, the only Union Territory to face the ballot during the ongoing elections.