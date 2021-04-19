West Bengal elections 2021: Bombs hurled at BJP office in North 24 Parganas' Panihati

YouTube
    Kolkata, Apr 19: In a recent development, crude bombs were allegedly hurled at BJP's camp office and residence of party workers in Panihati of North 24 Parganas, as reported by news agencies. BJP candidate Sanmoy Banerjee said, "TMC people have resorted to these attacks as they know they are losing the polls. Police are acting as mere spectators."

    According to reports, the miscreants arrived on bikes and hurled five bombs in front of the BJP camp office on BT road, Sodepur, Swadeshi Chowk. Later the miscreants hurled two more bombs, however, one bomb did not explode and was recovered by the Khardaha police.

    The BJP alleged that the local Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers carried out the attack. Outraged BJP workers later vandalised the TMC office.

