Exit polls 2021 project tight race in West Bengal, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF may hold on to power in Kerala

Assembly Election Results 2021: How to check Live results and realtime trends on ECI website and App

West Bengal Election Results 2021: What is the latest trend

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, May 02: Counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday amid strict health protocols, as it is taking place amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

The state is witnessing a close fight between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The Left - which has ruled the state till 2011 - is leading in only two seats as per early trends.

Meanwhile, BJP is leading in six out of 10 seats in North Bengal while the ruling Trinamool in ahead in four.

North Bengal has been a stronghold of the saffron party since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Assam assembly polls 2021: Counting begins, it's BJP vs Grand Alliance

While Mamata Banerjee's TMC will be hoping to overcome the anti-incumbency factor and come to power for a third consecutive term, the BJP will be trying to build on the big gains it made during the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 in the state.

Exit polls have been divided over the final outcome, with some giving only a thin edge to TMC. However, they all agree on one thing - the contest in Bengal will be close and a victory for either TMC or BJP can be a matter of thin margins.