West Bengal election results 2021: Mamata Banerjee to stake claim to form govt At 7 pm today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, May 03: The Trinamool Congress has succeeded in registering a landslide victory in the high-voltage assembly elections in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee will call on Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar today at 7 pm and stake claim after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured a spectacular win in West Bengal defeating BJP and the Congress+Left alliance.

Thanking the people as the Trinamool Congress headed for a landslide victory in the assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that West Bengal has "saved" India with its mandate.

WB election results 2021: Mamata defeated by Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

Banerjee said tackling the COVID-19 pandemic was her priority, asking party leaders not to organise any victory rally. "It is the victory of the people of Bengal, the victory of democracy. Bengal has saved India today. This landslide victory came after fighting against several odds -- the Centre, its machinery, its agencies. This victory has saved the humanity," Banerjee said, addressing the press as she stood on her feet for the first time in nearly two months.

"I am doing well now. I told you a few days back that I have recovered and will remove the plaster," she said, referring to the injury she received on March 10 during her visit to Nandigram, which forced her to continue the election campaign on a wheelchair. (

As per the data updated by the Election Commission on its website at 12:15 am on May 3, the Trinamool Congress was declared the winner in 201 out of the 292 seats contested, and was ahead in 12 other constituencies. It's cumulative tally had surged to 213. The Bharatiya Janata Party was declared the winner in 72 seats and was ahead in five other assembly segments.