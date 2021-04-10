Mamata gets second EC notice in 2 days: This time for central forces comment

West Bengal Election Phase 4: Stage set for polling in 44 seats; Babul Supriyo, two TMC ministers in fray

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Apr 09: Voting for the fourth phase of the high-octane West Bengal Assembly election 2021 will be held today, and the stage is set in 44 constituencies across five districts where polling will be held.

A total of 1,15,81,022 voters including 58,82,514 men, 56,98,218 women and 290 members of the third gender, will decide the fate of fate of 373 candidates, including Union Minister Babul Supriyo and West Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Arup Biswas.

While Supriyo will lock horns with sitting MLA Arup Biswas at Tollygunj, Partha Chatterjee, who is also the TMC's secretary-general, will take on film actor Srabanti Chatterjee of the BJP in Behala West seat to return to the Assembly for the fourth successive term.

Polling will be held across five districts -- Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly -- go into polls. These are further divided as follows:

9 seats in Cooch Behar -- Mekliganj, Mathabhanga, Cooch Behar Uttar, Cooch Behar Dakshin, Sitalkuchi, Sitai, Dinhata, Natabari, and Tufanganj.

5 seats in Alipurduar -- Kumargram, Kalchini, Alipurduars, Falakata, and Madarihat.

11 seats in South 24 Parganas -- Sonarpur Dakshin, Bhangar, Kasba, Jadavpur, Sonarpur Uttar, Tollygunge, Behala Purba, Behala Paschim, Maheshtala, Budge Budge, and Metiaburuz.