West Bengal Election 2021: Take a pledge for fair polls says Dhankar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Jan 25: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged people to take a pledge on Republic Day to ensure free and fair elections in the state. Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May.

"Our State can flourish only when Democracy blossoms. For this free and fair elections @MamataOfficial administration @HomeBengal & police @WBPolice have to be politically neutral. Let''s pledge on this Republic Day to achieve in State free & fair elections, shun of violence," Dhankhar tweeted.