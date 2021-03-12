West Bengal election 2021: Jitin Prasada 'upset' over delay in Congress' candidates list

No question of competition says Suvendu Adhikari in open challenge to Mamata

Kolkata, Mar 12: In a recent development, West Bengal Congress in-charge Jitin Prasada is upset with the delay in finalisation of the candidates' list for the upcoming Assembly elections 2021. Accoridng to reports, the Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been authorised to take the final decision on the issue of alliance and also in the ticket distribution.

A committee was formed by Congress to take the decision on the alliance for the West Bengal election. Chowdhury, Pradeep Bhattacharya, Nepal Mahto and Abdul Mannan are the members of the panel.

The reports also stated that the Congress has constituted a screening committee headed by JP Aggarwal who had raised the issue of delay in the ticket finalisation. However, Prasada and Chowdhury did not respond to the calls.

It can be seen that the Congress is contesting the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 in alliance with the Left and Indian Secular Front (ISF). Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma had questioned the alliance with ISF.

The West Bengal elections will also see Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fighting it out to capture the state. Notably, the main contest in the polls will be between the ruling TMC and the resurgent BJP.

West Bengal Assembly polls will be held in eight phases, starting from March 27. The West Bengal elections will be declared on May 2.