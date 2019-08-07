  • search
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee unveils Karunanidhi's statue

    By PTI
    Chennai, Aug 07: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday unveiled a statue of former DMK supremo M Karunanidhi here on the leader's first death anniversary.

    The All India Trinamool Congress top leader unveiled the statue in the presence of DMK president M K Stalin in the premises of party's mouthpiece "Murasoli," and paid floral tributes. She also paid tributes at Karunanidhi's memorial at the Marina beach.

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee unveils Karunanidhis statue
    Karunanidhi's statue, in a rich golden yellow hue is in a sitting posture with a writing pad and pen and the sculpture was adorned with a bright garland of red roses. The sitting pose with a pen and pad is also reminiscent of similar statues of DMK founder C N Annadurai put up by the party decades ago in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

    Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Karunanidhi on his 1st death anniversary

    The former Chief Minister's statue features the late leader's trademark dark glasses and smile. Banerjee arrived here on Tuesday for the event and she is slated to address a public meeting to be held by the DMK later in the evening.

    Read more about:

    west bengal mamata banerjee m karunanidhi

