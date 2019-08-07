West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee unveils Karunanidhi's statue

Chennai, Aug 07: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday unveiled a statue of former DMK supremo M Karunanidhi here on the leader's first death anniversary.

The All India Trinamool Congress top leader unveiled the statue in the presence of DMK president M K Stalin in the premises of party's mouthpiece "Murasoli," and paid floral tributes. She also paid tributes at Karunanidhi's memorial at the Marina beach.

Karunanidhi's statue, in a rich golden yellow hue is in a sitting posture with a writing pad and pen and the sculpture was adorned with a bright garland of red roses. The sitting pose with a pen and pad is also reminiscent of similar statues of DMK founder C N Annadurai put up by the party decades ago in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

The former Chief Minister's statue features the late leader's trademark dark glasses and smile. Banerjee arrived here on Tuesday for the event and she is slated to address a public meeting to be held by the DMK later in the evening.