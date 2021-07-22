West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi next week: To meet PM Modi, President Kovind

Kolkata, July 22: In what comes as a recent development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said she will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind during her Delhi visit next week.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday, CM Mamata Banerjee said she has been invited by several leaders in Delhi.

"I will go for 2-3 days (to Delhi). I have been given time to meet with President, Prime Minister, I will meet them. I have also got requests from political leaders. I will try to accommodate," Mamata Banerjee said.

Reacting to the Pegasus spyware controversy, the Chief Minister described it as worse than the 'Watergate scandal' which broke in the US during the Nixon presidency. "Pegasus is worse than Watergate scandal, it is super emergency," she said.

According to reports, she is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Monday, July 26 and will spend five days in the national capital.

Mamata's trip to Delhi has triggered talks of the Trinamool Congress chief's national ambition. Her visit is being seen as an attempt to galvanise the disjointed Opposition to take on the might of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024 when the next Lok Sabha elections are scheduled.

