West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Congress President Sonia Gandhi amid Opposition unity move

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi in their first meeting since the two parties were contested as rivals in the Bengal election in April-May.

It can be seen that Mamata Banerjee is on her first visit to Delhi after her party won the West Bengal Assembly election in May. During her five-day visit, she has been meeting leaders of several opposition parties, and also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "courtesy visit" on Tuesday.

Speaking about her scheduled meeting with Sonia Gandhi at her residence, 10 Janpath, Mamata Banerjee had said the meeting would be a "chai pe charcha" (discussion over tea).

"She has called me for a 'chai per charcha' tomorrow," she said.

Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi are expected to discuss the opposition's long-term plans to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 17:24 [IST]