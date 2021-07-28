YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Congress President Sonia Gandhi amid Opposition unity move

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi in their first meeting since the two parties were contested as rivals in the Bengal election in April-May.

    Mamata

    It can be seen that Mamata Banerjee is on her first visit to Delhi after her party won the West Bengal Assembly election in May. During her five-day visit, she has been meeting leaders of several opposition parties, and also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "courtesy visit" on Tuesday.

    Personal branding of BJP: Madhya Pradesh govt to print pictures of PM, CM on ration bagsPersonal branding of BJP: Madhya Pradesh govt to print pictures of PM, CM on ration bags

    Speaking about her scheduled meeting with Sonia Gandhi at her residence, 10 Janpath, Mamata Banerjee had said the meeting would be a "chai pe charcha" (discussion over tea).

    "She has called me for a 'chai per charcha' tomorrow," she said.

    Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi are expected to discuss the opposition's long-term plans to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

    More SONIA GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi mamata banerjee congress

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 17:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X