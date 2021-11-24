West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 24: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday.

"I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over a number of state-related issues. We also spoke on the BSF's jurisdiction extension issue and demanded that this decision be withdrawn," she is quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Her visit comes just ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of the Parliament. The session will start on November 29.

In a notice released in October, the centre extended the jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 to 50 km belt along the border aimed at ensuring "zero tolerance" against terrorism and cross border crimes. Mamata likely to meet PM Modi today; BSF issue, developmental talks on agenda It means the BSF can take action without permission from central or state governments in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam up to 50 km inside the states.

The Trinamool Congress chief had earlier said that the Centre's move was only meant to "torture common people" and written a letter to Prime Minister Modi raising objections over the issue. Mamata's visit to the national capital is seen to be part of her attempts to boost opposition unity against the BJP ahead of the 2024 general elections. She last visited Delhi in July.

Asked about the agenda of her proposed meeting with Modi, PTI source had earlier said, "The CM will press for her long-standing demand to clear dues of the state. She will also raise her objection to the Centre's decision to increase the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km from the international border."

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 18:13 [IST]