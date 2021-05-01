West Bengal Class 12 exam 2021 to be held at home centres

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 01: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday said that board exams for Class 12 students, in a departure from the norm, would be held at their respective schools in June, on account of the COVID-19 tsunami across the state.

    Mahua Das, the president of the council, said in a statement that exams will be held during the second half of the day on the scheduled dates. She also said that annual exams for Class 11 students have been suspended for the year.

    "The higher secondary examinations for 2021 will be held in the respective educational institute of a candidate from 12 noon to 3.15 pm," she said.

    Ms Das, however, maintained the council will be keeping a close watch on the COVID-19 situation, and all its decisions would be hinging on the evolving circumstances.

    As for students of Class 11, schools have been told to teach selective portions of the syllabus in the next three months which would be of relevance to them for board exams next year, she added.

    Higher Secondary exams are set to begin on June 15 and continue till July 2.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 1, 2021, 9:22 [IST]
