  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    West Bengal: CBI arrests 'Ei Samay' editor in chit fund scam case

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 20: CBI on Thursday arrested 'Ei Samay' editor Suman Chattopadhyay in connection with West Bengal chit fund scam.

    CBI arrests Ei Samay editor in chit fund scam case
    CBI arrests 'Ei Samay' editor in chit fund scam case

    The Saradha Group financial scandal was a major financial scam and alleged political scandal caused by the collapse of a Ponzi scheme run by Saradha Group, a consortium of over 200 private companies that was believed to be running collective investment schemes popularly but incorrectly referred to as chit funds in Eastern India.

    The group collected around ₹200 to 300 billion (US$4-6 billion from over 1.7 million depositors before it collapsed in April 2013. In the aftermath of the scandal, the State Government of West Bengal where the Saradha Group and most of its investors were based instituted an inquiry commission to investigate the collapse. The State government also set up a fund of ₹5 billion (US$70 million) to ensure that low-income investors were not bankrupted.

    More kolkata NewsView All

    Read more about:

    west bengal cbi kolkata

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue