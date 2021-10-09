West Bengal by-polls: Nusrat Jahan, Babul Supriyo not in TMC's star campaigners' list

Sad for myself happy for them: Babul Supriyo wrote after resigning as union minister

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, Oct 9: The Trinamool Congress announced the list of star campaigners for the forthcoming by-polls in West Bengal and the names of actor-turned-MP Nusrat Jahan and Babul Supriyo, who recently quit BJP to join the TMC, are missing from the list.

Actor-MPs Dev and Mimi Chakraborty, popular singer-MLA Aditi Munshi, filmmaker-MLA Raj Chakraborty, actor-turned TMC state youth wing chief Sayani Ghosh, senior leaders Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Sougata Roy and Arup Biswas are among the prominent names in the list of star campaigners

It is reported that Supriyo, who joined the party before the just-concluded Bhabanipur by-poll, had requested Mamata Banerjee to "save me from the embarrassment of campaigning against long-time BJP friend Priyanka Tibrewal".

The BJP has also released the list of star campaigners and the list contains names of Union minister Smriti Irani, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, MP from Bihar Giriraj Singh as heavyweights from outside the state.

The BJP list of campaigners contains names of Union minister Smriti Irani, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, MP from Bihar Giriraj Singh as heavyweights from outside the state. Sukanta Majumder, national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, Union ministers and North Bengal MPs John Barla and Nisith Pramanik, Minister-MP from the Matua community Santanu Thakur, are campaigners from the local brigade.

Actor-turned-Rajya Sabha MP Rupa Ganguly and actor-MP Locket Chatterjee, fashion designer and MLA Agnimitra Paul are celebrities who will be campaigning for the BJP candidates

The by-polls in four Assembly constituencies - Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba(SC) - will be held on October 30 in West Bengal. With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Saturday, October 9, 2021, 10:20 [IST]