    West Bengal: BJP's Biswajit Das joins TMC, third to return after Mamata Banerjee's win

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Aug 31: BJP MLA from Bagda, Biswajit Das, joined the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal, becoming the third lawmaker to return since Mamata Banerjee's landslide victory in the state polls.

    This comes days after Tanmay Ghosh, another MLA who had moved to the BJP and won, returned to the Trinamool.

    West Bengal: BJPs Biswajit Das joins TMC, third to return after Mamata Banerjees win

    In a major setback, BJP national vice president and MLA Mukul Roy returned to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) in June this year, which was seen as the first setback for the saffron camp, after its failure to stop Mamata's rule in the state in 2021.

    Roy had quit the TMC in 2017 and was appointed as the general secretary of the BJP in the run up to the Bengal assembly elections. He had left the TMC due to alleged disagreements with the top leadership on several issue, which included problems with Abhishek Banerjee.

    The BJP won 77 of the 292 seats of West Bengal assembly that went to the polls. The Trinamool Congress won 213 seats, while ISF and GJM bagged one seat each.

    Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 17:11 [IST]
    Click to comments
