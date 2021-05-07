YouTube
    west bengal bjp protest politics

    West Bengal BJP launches protest against post-poll violence

    New Delhi, May 07: In a recent development, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh has launched a protest against post-poll violence in the state saying the BJP will not participate in Speaker's election nor attend Vidhan Sabha sessions.

    "Our protest will continue until safety is ensured," he added.

    In West Bengal, violence has been reported in several parts of the state after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. BJP has alleged that nine party workers have been killed in post-poll violence.

      However, the TMC has denied the allegations.

      Story first published: Friday, May 7, 2021, 17:43 [IST]
