West Bengal Minister List 2021: Newly elected MLAs take oath as members of state assembly

Release funds to pay arrears to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme: Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi

Coronavirus: West Bengal government to grant special permission to hospitals to increase bed capacity

Travelling to West Bengal by train? Now, Negative RT-PCR report must for travellers

RSS slams Mamata Banerjee over post-poll violence in West Bengal; Calls it 'pre-planned'

West Bengal BJP launches protest against post-poll violence

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 07: In a recent development, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh has launched a protest against post-poll violence in the state saying the BJP will not participate in Speaker's election nor attend Vidhan Sabha sessions.

"Our protest will continue until safety is ensured," he added.

Mehbooba Mufti appeals to PM Modi to release all political detainees as COVID-19 threat persists

In West Bengal, violence has been reported in several parts of the state after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. BJP has alleged that nine party workers have been killed in post-poll violence.

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM | 'I fear this is just the beginning' | Oneindia News

However, the TMC has denied the allegations.