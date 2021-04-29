YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 trinamool congress

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021: Widow of TMC leader, who died of COVID-19, files complaint against EC

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 29: Amid the ongoing 8th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021, the widow of Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Kajal Sinha, who died of COVID-19 on April 25, has filed a complaint against the Election Commission.

    Accoridng to reports, Nandita, Sinha's wife, has accused Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain along with other officials of the poll panel of not ensuring the "safety of candidates or general public during the ongoing pandemic".

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021: Widow of TMC leader, who died of COVID-19, files complaint against EC

    Sinha was the TMC candidate for the Khardaha constituency in North 24 Parganas, which underwent polling in the sixth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.

    Apart from Sinha, three other politicians including Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate from Jangipur Assembly Constituency in Murshidabad Pradip Kumar Nandi, Congress candidate from Samsherganj in Murshidabad district Rezaul Haque and an independent candidate Samir Ghosh contesting from Baisnabnagar constituency of Malda district, died of COVID-19 during the assembly elections in the state.

    The rapid upsurge of COVID-19 in the state had forced the Election Commission to prohibit roadshows, 'padyatras' and big public meetings in West Bengal. The EC has also prohibited victory procession after the counting of votes of state assembly elections on May 2 in wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

    Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22 and April 26 respectively. Polling for the final phase is being held on Thursday while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

    MORE West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 NEWS

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 9:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X