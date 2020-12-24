West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress decides to ally with Left parties

BJP trying to destabilise WB govt, Pawar will unite Opposition: NCP

New Delhi, Dec 24: The Congress high command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said in a tweet.

"Today the Congress high command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal," Chowdhary said in a tweet.

West Bengal will be going to polls along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry in March-April next year.

In October, the Left had announced that it would have an electoral understanding with all secular parties including the Congress in the elections.