West Bengal assembly election 2021: Congress candidate Rezaul Haque from Samsherganj seat dies of Covid-19

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Apr 15: Congress candidate from Samsherganj in Murshidabad district, Rezaul Haque passed away at a hospital in Kolkata earlier this morning. He had tested positive for COVID19. The deceased Congress nominee was contesting the assembly polls from the Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad.

The Samserganj Assembly constituency lies in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal and is a part of the Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency.

The eight-phase Assembly election in West Bengal is underway. The results will be published on May 2.