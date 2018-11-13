West Bengal: A coach of Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express derails, no causalities

Kolkata, Nov 13: A bogie of the Dhauli Express, which runs between Howrah in West Bengal to-Puri in Odisha, derailed near Panskura station on Tuesday morning.

No one was injured in the accident that occurred between Bhogpur and Panskura stations in Howrah-Kharagpur section of SER at 7.10 am, a PTI report quoted South Eastern Railway spokesman Sanjay Ghosh as saying.

The wheel of the chair car coach (B-3), positioned sixth from the engine, derailed when the Dhauli Express was travelling from Howrah to Puri, he said.

An accident relief train and senior officers of the SER rushed to the spot, which is about 67 km from Howrah. The train will resume its onward journey towards Puri following amalgamation of coaches after detaching the affected coach, Ghosh said.

"For the convenience of passengers en route, 12703 Howrah-Secundrabad Faluknama Express will be provided all stoppages of Dhauli Express up to Khurda Road station," he said.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs