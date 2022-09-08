YouTube
    Went to buy undergarments: Hemant Soren brother's bizarre claim over Delhi visit

    New Delhi, Sep 08: Amid political unrest in the state, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren made a bizarre remark when enquired about his recent Delhi visit by reporters.

    "I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them. I get them from there," said Basant Soren when asked about his Delhi visit amid recent political unrest in the state.

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sorens brother Basant Soren
    When the reporters enquired again, he said, "Yes, I get them from there."

    Godda BJP MP mocked Basant Soren's "went to Delhi to buy undergarments" remark.

    "The son of Shibu Soren, leader of the poor and tribals, goes to Delhi to buy undergarments," said Dubey.

    Jharkhand crisis: Hemant Soren wins trust vote, opposition BJP walks outJharkhand crisis: Hemant Soren wins trust vote, opposition BJP walks out

    Jharkhand is in political turmoil as Chief Minister Soren may be disqualified for granting a mining lease to himself while in office.

    Soren has, however, won a test of strength in Assembly and proved that he still enjoys the support of the majority of MLAs.

    The Chief Minister has accused the BJP of trying to destabilise his government.

    X