Went to buy undergarments: Hemant Soren brother's bizarre claim over Delhi visit

New Delhi, Sep 08: Amid political unrest in the state, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren made a bizarre remark when enquired about his recent Delhi visit by reporters.

"I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them. I get them from there," said Basant Soren when asked about his Delhi visit amid recent political unrest in the state.

When the reporters enquired again, he said, "Yes, I get them from there."

#WATCH | Dumka: "I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them. I get them from there," says JMM MLA and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's brother, Basant Soren when asked about his visit to Delhi amid recent political unrest in the state.



(07.09.2022) pic.twitter.com/GBiNWZaLzr — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Godda BJP MP mocked Basant Soren's "went to Delhi to buy undergarments" remark.

"The son of Shibu Soren, leader of the poor and tribals, goes to Delhi to buy undergarments," said Dubey.

ग़रीबों व आदिवासीयों के नेता शिबू सोरेन यानि गुरू जी के पुत्र अब अंडर गारमेन्ट्स ख़रीदने दुमका से दिल्ली आते हैं? भजन मंडली,जले,बूझे,तड़पते,टिमटिमाते,भभकते पत्रकारों के लिए क्योंकि इसी कारण दुमका की आदिवासी बेटी व अंकिता की हत्या के बाद भी उस परिवार को फ़ुरसत नहीं था — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 7, 2022

Jharkhand crisis: Hemant Soren wins trust vote, opposition BJP walks out

Jharkhand is in political turmoil as Chief Minister Soren may be disqualified for granting a mining lease to himself while in office.

Soren has, however, won a test of strength in Assembly and proved that he still enjoys the support of the majority of MLAs.

The Chief Minister has accused the BJP of trying to destabilise his government.