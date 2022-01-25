Well-educated new entrants in Punjab poll arena this season

EC lists dos and don'ts on poll video vans: Vehicle can't stop at any 'viewing point' for more than 30 min

Chandigarh, Jan 25: A software engineer, a teacher-turned-politician and some candidates with degrees from prestigious universities- the first-timers contesting on Congress party tickets in Punjab - are well-educated and making their presence felt in the poll season. Some of the first-timers also hail from political families.

Sandeep Jakhar (45), nephew of former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, will now be taking the family legacy forward from Abohar segment.

An alumnus of Mayo college, Ajmer and Florida International University, Sandeep, a former youth Congress leader, is taking the electoral plunge from Jakhar family's home turf.

Malvika Sood Sachar (38), a software engineer and sister of actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, has entered the fray from Moga, after the Congress denied ticket to party's sitting MLA Harjot Kamal and brought the newcomer.

From Budhladha (SC) segment, Ranveer Kaur Mian (30), who worked as a lecturer in a private college and holds a PhD in English, has entered the fray.

Punjab Minister Brahm Mohindra's son Mohit Mohindra (32) has entered the fray from the Patiala Rural segment.

Mohit, a youth Congress leader, is a law graduate and a sports enthusiast.

Kamil Amar Singh (34), who has entered the fray from Raikot (SC) segment, has an MBA degree from the University of Cambridge, UK, and is a spokesperson of state Congress.

Kamil's father Dr Amar Singh is party MP from Fatehgarh Sahib.

From former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal's stronghold Lambi, a second-generation politician Jagpal Singh Abul Khurana has entered the fray.

Jagpal's father Gurnam Singh Abul Khurana was a minister in early 1990s.

Rajinder Kaur, a teacher-turned-politician, has entered the fray from Balluana (SC) segment.

Among other first-timers which the Congress has fielded include Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (28) from Mansa, who enjoys a huge fan following among the youth.

Amarpreet Singh Lally (39), a Youth Congress leader, has been fielded from Garhshankar.