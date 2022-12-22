Weeks after Tawang clash, India, China agree to maintain security, stability along LAC in Western Sector

India and China exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in an open and constructive manner.

New Delhi, Dec 22: Building on the progress made after the last meeting in July, India and China has agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector.

Both sides had the 17th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on December 20, the Ministry of External Affair said in a statement on Thursday.

"The two sides exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in an open and constructive manner. They had a frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations," the statement from the ministry read.

In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, the government said.

It comes nearly two weeks after the soldiers from both sides had a clash in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

India and China are locked in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 30 months. The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June, 2020.

China has also been building bridges and constructing other infrastructure such as roads and residential units in the border areas with India.

To counter aggressive China, the Indian government has taken up infrastructure development projects in areas bordering LAC. Also, the Indian government has decided to construct a 1,748-km highway for seamless connectivity.

The centre is coming up with a two-lane road, called as 'Frontier Highway, that will run close to the India-Tibet-China-Myanmar border and it will be as close to 20 km from the international border in some parts, a daily reported. The project assumes huge strategic significance as it helps defence forces of easy movement as well as equipment to the border areas.