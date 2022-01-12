Weekend, night curfew to continue in Karnataka until month end

Karnataka to undertake Triaging: What does it mean and how do you pronounce it

Bengaluru, Jan 12: The weekend and night curfew in Karnataka will continue until the end of this month. The government decided extended the curbs in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate reporting at 10.30 per cent.

The existing curbs were to be in force until January 19, but it was decided to extended until January 31. With a large number of cases being reported in Bengaluru, the government has decided to open 27 COVID-19 care centres in the city. Further the daily testing rate will also be raised to 1.3 lakh a day.

With several cases being reported at schools, the government has authorised the Deputy Commissioners of the districts to take a call on closing residential schools and hostels based on the number of cases.

The government also decided to rope in the House Surgeons and Final Year nursing students for Home Isolation and Triaging. The government said that Triaging will be strengthened to ascertain whether an infected person will needs to be hospitalised or not.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 9:23 [IST]